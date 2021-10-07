Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.06 million and a P/E ratio of -19.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

