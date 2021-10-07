Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.62. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Simmons First National by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 662,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Simmons First National by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 345,448 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 1,034.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 332,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFNC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,664. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

