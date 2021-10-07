Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.62. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simmons First National.
Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.
Shares of SFNC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,664. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.
About Simmons First National
Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
