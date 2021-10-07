Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $33.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.82. 147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,588. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 877.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $16,456,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after buying an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

