Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $18.28 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,310 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $18,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.21. 59,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.