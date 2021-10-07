Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 8,715 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $183.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.