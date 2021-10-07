Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 150,970 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 945,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,970 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 91,576 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,412,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 40.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 217,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter.

RQI traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,471. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

