Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 20,293 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,293 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $22,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the first quarter worth $76,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the first quarter worth $600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 206,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EGF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.65. 2,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

