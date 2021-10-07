Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $864,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 691.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

