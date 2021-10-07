Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 293,244 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.67% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $51,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

SKX opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

