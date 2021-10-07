SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.15

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 2059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKIL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $387,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

