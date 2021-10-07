Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

SKLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Skillz has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skillz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Skillz by 57,128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth $133,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

