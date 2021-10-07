Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after acquiring an additional 389,184 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,695,000 after acquiring an additional 223,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,314,000 after acquiring an additional 147,983 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.05.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $161.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

