Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $90.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.