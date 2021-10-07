SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 199,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $821.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. On average, analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 57.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 443,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at $3,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SLR Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 120,037 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 104.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 163.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

