SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Shares of SM stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after buying an additional 706,525 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 840.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 576,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

