Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:SND traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 65,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,438. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $105.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 2.02. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. Analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

