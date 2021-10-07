Smartshare (SSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $563,871.57

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $563,871.57 and $114,259.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00112725 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00022160 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002417 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

