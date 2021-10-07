Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 803,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

NYSE SNN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.24. 834,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,673. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.