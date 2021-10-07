Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

