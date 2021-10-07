Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.