SnowSwap Market Cap Hits $4.86 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $14.48 or 0.00026842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $112,320.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00098304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00132908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,932.94 or 0.99982454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.72 or 0.06417438 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

