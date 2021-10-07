SnowSwap Market Capitalization Tops $5.91 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $5.91 million and $291,386.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.62 or 0.00032719 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00062022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00093914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00132269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,755.96 or 0.99833070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.37 or 0.06497016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

