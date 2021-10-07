SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 43,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

About SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY)

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

