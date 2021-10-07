Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock Position Reduced by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SOI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.12. 1,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,851. The company has a market capitalization of $370.94 million, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.87 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

