Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sony’s Electronics Products & Solutions segment is benefiting from an increase in sales of televisions and digital cameras. The company has launched the Airpeak aircraft as part of its drone project in artificial intelligence robotics. Its long-term vision is to achieve a ‘zero environmental footprint’ by 2050 for the entire life cycle of its products. While the Game & Network Services unit is witnessing a rise in sales of hardware, the Music unit is gaining from an increase in sales for recorded music. However, the Financial Services unit is grappling with a decline in revenues at Sony Life. Escalating cost of goods sold remains a persistent concern. Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates pose a threat as the company has a strong international presence with the majority of revenues stemming from emerging markets.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SONY. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Sony Group stock opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $72.45 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.32. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.51. Sony Group had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sony Group stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

