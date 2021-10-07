Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 119500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price objective on shares of Southern Empire Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.62 million and a P/E ratio of 4.66.

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California. The company also owns an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project with 101 unpatented BLM lode mining claims covering 817 hectares located in Churchill County, Nevada.

