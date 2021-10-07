Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading 7.6% Higher

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.45. 5,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 713,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Several research firms recently commented on CXM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

