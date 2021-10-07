Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Up 6.4%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.90. 8,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,718,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

