Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,997. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $418.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

