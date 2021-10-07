Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $27.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $537,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

