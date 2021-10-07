State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 4,700 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

NYSE THC opened at $63.28 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

