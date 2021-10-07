State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 54,125 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,125 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

BAH opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

