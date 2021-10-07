State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 52.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $270.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.03 and a 52 week high of $289.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

