Stealth (XST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $495.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $495.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000771 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00027166 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00026520 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

