Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,500,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413,144 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up approximately 1.1% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.91% of Stellantis worth $364,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Erste Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of STLA stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 30,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

