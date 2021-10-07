Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Short Interest Down 27.4% in September

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 9,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE STEM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.53. 1,611,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. Stem has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $188,719,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $79,222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $50,957,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

