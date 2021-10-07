Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Sells 8,050 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 3.9% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.47.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix stock traded up $9.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $771.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,259. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $829.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $780.09. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 200.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

