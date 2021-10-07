Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 342 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 106.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 30.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of LYV opened at $101.03 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $101.09. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

