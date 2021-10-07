Stephens Inc. AR Has $456,000 Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $236,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

NYSE FTAI opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.