Stephens Inc. AR Has $467,000 Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kirby were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after buying an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its stake in Kirby by 37.7% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after buying an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kirby by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

KEX stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.