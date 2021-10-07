Stephens Inc. AR Has $490,000 Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

