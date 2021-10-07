Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,699 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.