Steven Alan Denny Sells 2,510 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Alan Denny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00.

FND opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $132.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.19.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

