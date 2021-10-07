Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Raised to $87.00 at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,289,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 381.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 205,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

