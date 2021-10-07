Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.96

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.96 and last traded at $72.59, with a volume of 2561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.66.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

