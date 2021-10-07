Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 42.4% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock traded up $59.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,321.82. The company had a trading volume of 85,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,364.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,364.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

