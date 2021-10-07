Stratex International (LON:STI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Stratex International Plc (LON:STI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.50.

Stratex International Company Profile (LON:STI)

Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

