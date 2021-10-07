Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,688,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 379,150 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.24% of Stryker worth $1,217,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $263.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

