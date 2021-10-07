S&U plc (LON:SUS) Insider Christopher Redford Sells 2,000 Shares

S&U plc (LON:SUS) insider Christopher Redford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,880 ($37.63), for a total value of £57,600 ($75,254.77).

SUS stock opened at GBX 2,920 ($38.15) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 39.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,822.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,647.34. S&U plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,640 ($21.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.54). The firm has a market cap of £354.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. S&U’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

