Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SULZF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sulzer in a report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sulzer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS SULZF opened at $90.03 on Thursday. Sulzer has a 52-week low of $77.40 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.89.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

