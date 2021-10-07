Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.30 million-$61.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.05 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -12.92. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $167,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $53,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,144 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

